Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Target Price at €22.02

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.02 ($25.91).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

DTE stock opened at €17.79 ($20.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.27. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

