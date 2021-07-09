Analysts Set Expectations for Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seven & i in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seven & i’s FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:SVNDY opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48. Seven & i has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $24.02.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

