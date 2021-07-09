Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price at C$17.64

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$16.86 on Tuesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.25 and a 12 month high of C$16.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

