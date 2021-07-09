Analysts Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target at $33.25

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
