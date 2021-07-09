Analysts Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target at $33.25

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LFST stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

