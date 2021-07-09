Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Price Target at $370.92

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.92.

A number of analysts have commented on LAD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 109,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $8.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.47. 424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $153.32 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.23. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

