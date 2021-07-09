Analysts Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Price Target at C$64.89

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.89.

Several analysts have commented on MRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Metro to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

MRU opened at C$60.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.41. The company has a market cap of C$14.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

