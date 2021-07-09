Analysts Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) PT at $71.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 10.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.28.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $2.2812 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.32%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.