Analysts Set Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Target Price at GBX 502

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 522.67 ($6.83).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

Paragon Banking Group stock traded up GBX 5.56 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 531.56 ($6.94). 604,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 509.63. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 576 ($7.53).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

