Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $287.10

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.80.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $297.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.11. PayPal has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

