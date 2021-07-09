Analysts Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Price Target at $11.89

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

