Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT at $131.18

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $285,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

