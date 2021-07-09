Analyzing Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pegasystems and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 1 13 0 2.93 Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pegasystems currently has a consensus target price of $152.21, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.72%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -4.00% -18.54% -6.39% Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.02 billion 10.98 -$61.37 million ($1.37) -100.39 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 635.05 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -231.58

Marathon Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Pegasystems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

