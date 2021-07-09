Analyzing Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) & Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coupang and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29 Vipshop 1 1 6 0 2.63

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Vipshop has a consensus target price of $29.56, indicating a potential upside of 62.66%. Given Vipshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Coupang.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coupang and Vipshop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 5.79 -$474.89 million N/A N/A Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.79 $905.28 million $1.19 15.27

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 6.07% 21.64% 11.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vipshop beats Coupang on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, swimming, and other sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and small household appliances; and consumer electronic products. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; food and snacks, beverages, health supplements; home appliances; beauty products, fresh produce, and pet goods; and internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. The company offers its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Additionally, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

