Analyzing Worldline (WWLNF) and Its Rivals

Worldline (OTCMKTS: WWLNF) is one of 212 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Worldline to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Worldline Competitors -146.16% -11.58% 1.22%

This table compares Worldline and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $3.14 billion $186.99 million 48.13 Worldline Competitors $2.91 billion $313.54 million -208.99

Worldline has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Worldline is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Worldline and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 1 0 1 0 2.00 Worldline Competitors 1122 5711 10631 308 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Worldline’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Worldline has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Worldline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Worldline has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline’s peers have a beta of 3.70, meaning that their average share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Worldline peers beat Worldline on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and digital preservation services. The TSS segment provides point of sale, payment application and value added, estate management, maintenance, and repair solutions. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

