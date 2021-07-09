Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 92,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,182,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

AVXL has been the topic of several research reports. Dawson James upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $10,299,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

