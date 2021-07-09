Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,349,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $515.20 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.01 and a 1 year high of $528.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

