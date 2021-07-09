Andra AP fonden Has $12.02 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.05. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $172.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

