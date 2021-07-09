Andra AP fonden Purchases 11,800 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,317,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 74,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 98,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,952,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.