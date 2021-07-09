Andra AP fonden Sells 3,200 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.09% of Snap-on worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $223.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.66 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.