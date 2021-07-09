Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Sells $429,000.00 in Stock

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,168. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $747.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 12.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

