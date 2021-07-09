Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Position Boosted by DSAM Partners London Ltd

DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for 6.7% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $36,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 391,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $55,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 130,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,157. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.76.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

