APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,392 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 53.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 50.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $1,588,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at $18,750,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 657,791 shares of company stock worth $57,039,244. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.53.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $107.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

