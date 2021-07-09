APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.67 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680,519 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $295,803,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,270 shares of company stock worth $1,273,100. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.