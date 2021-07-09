APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

SSRM opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

