APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 10,344 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 37.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -445.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.59. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,459 shares of company stock worth $569,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

