Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) & Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Head-To-Head Review

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Investment and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $216.75 million 4.08 $111.86 million $1.69 8.04 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apollo Investment and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 1 1 1 0 2.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment currently has a consensus target price of $12.88, indicating a potential downside of 5.19%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Investment has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apollo Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Apollo Investment pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 51.61% 10.84% 4.16% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes. Its investments include airport revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, hospital revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, and short term investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index and Lipper CE General & Insured Municipal Debt Funds (Leveraged) Average. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was formed on February 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

