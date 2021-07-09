Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires New Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 501,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 6.86% of CF Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 188,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,183. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

