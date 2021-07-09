Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $1.98 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $3,794,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth $1,177,000.

CFFEU stock remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

