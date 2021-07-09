Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $915,000 in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCICU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

OTCMKTS:HCICU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.60. 11,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,801. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

