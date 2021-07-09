Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 292,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000.

NASDAQ:SCAQU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,279. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

