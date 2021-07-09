Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,900,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,053,000. Sun Country Airlines makes up about 8.5% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.72% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNCY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,996. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

