Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases Shares of 750,000 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGPIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of GGPIU traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,608. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

