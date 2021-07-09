Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Barrett Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

