Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

