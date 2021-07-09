Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.23

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.23 and last traded at $61.79, with a volume of 5057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 396,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the period. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $7,660,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,042 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

