Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.62.

ARCO opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,387,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 495,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 589,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 262,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.