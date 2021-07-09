Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

NYSE:ACA opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

