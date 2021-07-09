Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by S&T Bank

S&T Bank trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after buying an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after buying an additional 738,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,045,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 383.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 543,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. 28,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,748. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

