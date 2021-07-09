argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $312.20 on Friday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.40.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

