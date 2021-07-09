Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Gap Up to $49.40

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.40, but opened at $51.12. Argo Group International shares last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Argo Group International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.