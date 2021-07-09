Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of LON ARIX opened at GBX 176.80 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 78.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arix Bioscience has a 52 week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a market capitalization of £232.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.29.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

