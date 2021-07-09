Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.08. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

