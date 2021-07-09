Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 246,200 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 274.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bunge were worth $26,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

BG opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

