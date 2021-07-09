Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 281,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $23,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

