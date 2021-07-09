Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $23.83 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,133 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $23,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after acquiring an additional 337,837 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

