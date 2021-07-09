Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $26.64 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 274.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bunge were worth $26,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

