Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,686 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.47% of Tenet Healthcare worth $25,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.18.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

