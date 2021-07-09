Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 126,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of Westlake Chemical worth $23,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

