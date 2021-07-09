Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 34,591 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,591 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $25,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 38.2% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 70.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,931,000 after buying an additional 123,733 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $108.75 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

