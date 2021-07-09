Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 362,836 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 362,836 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $24,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.